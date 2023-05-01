Cooking with Cash Wa
81-year-old overcomes life challenges to graduate with college degree

Janice Hall is an 81-year-old great-grandmother and, now, a graduate of Bethel University.
By Julianne Grohowski
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WBND) – For most people, college graduation is a time to celebrate success, reflect on years of hard work in school and to plan ahead for the future.

However, that formula is a little different for 81-year-old Janice Hall, who is a 2023 graduate of Bethel University.

“To receive the accolades and the love and the support that I’ve received throughout this day has been wonderful,” Hall said.

The achievement has been in her sights for over five decades but became more of a priority after she retired nine years ago.

“I was doing nothing, and gotten bored, so I thought this was a good opportunity to finish what I started,” Hall said.

At one point in her life, Hall said she had been working towards her degree, but a serious car accident prevented her from reaching her goal.

In the years since, Hall raised a family of three children, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She’s also had an extensive career in human resources.

Hall has also received impressive awards, including a key to the City of South Bend, Indiana.

But it was not always easy to achieve these successes for Hall as she’s faced many hardships on her journey.

Hall had suffered a stroke, two battles with breast cancer and the loss of her husband.

But Hall’s son, Michael Patton, said no battle was too big for her to get to this moment.

“My mother has been resilient, she’s persevered, and she has met the challenge, not only today but over her lifetime,” he said.

Hall said she never would have been able to graduate without the help of her roll-aider to help her get across the stage. She also said she could not have done it without her family supporting her every step of the way.

“I remember talking to her on the phone when she would be writing her papers, and she was so dedicated, she would say, ‘I have to get off the phone now. I have to go do my homework,’” Patton said.

Even with this achievement, Hall’s journey is not over. She will return to Bethel University to pursue a master’s degree in ministry.

“It will assist me with some of the practical things that I need to carry out that degree and to do what God has called me to do,” Hall said.

Copyright 2023 WBND via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

