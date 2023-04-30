Four former Bison sign with NFL Teams

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The NFL Draft is in the books as college players from across the country now join their teams at the professional level.

Four Bison football players joined their teams as Undrafted Free Agents, signing their contracts immediately after the draft came to a close.

Spearheading that group is former Walter Payton Award finalist Hunter Luepke, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

Hunter is familiar with the area, winning a National Championship in Frisco, Texas in a game which also saw him named it’s most valuable player.

Noah Gindorff will be heading to the Pacific Northwest. The Tight End who saw his path to the pros interrupted by injuries in these past two seasons signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Joining him in the NFC West will be Defensive Lineman Spencer Waege. He signed with the San Francisco 49ers, joining fellow former Bison Trey Lance in the Bay Area.

And rounding out this year’s group of UDFAs is offensive lineman Nash Jensen. The All-American Guard will head to North Carolina to join the Carolina Panthers.

This group, along with second-round Draft Pick Cody Mauch, make up this year’s newest group of Pro Bison. We will be looking for more signings during the offseason.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.