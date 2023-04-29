No injuries reported after motorcycle and truck crash
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No injuries were reported after a motorcycle and a moving truck crashed in West Fargo this morning.
At around 10:20 a.m., the West Fargo Police Department responded to a call of a medical emergency at Main Ave. E. and 17th St. E.
According to police, upon arrival, police discovered a motorcycle had struck the back of a moving truck.
The motorcycle driver was transferred to a local hospital for non-life threating injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation and Valley News Live will bring updates as details become available.
