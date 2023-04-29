Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

No injuries reported after motorcycle and truck crash

(KVLY)
By Zoe Jones
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No injuries were reported after a motorcycle and a moving truck crashed in West Fargo this morning.

At around 10:20 a.m., the West Fargo Police Department responded to a call of a medical emergency at Main Ave. E. and 17th St. E.

According to police, upon arrival, police discovered a motorcycle had struck the back of a moving truck.

The motorcycle driver was transferred to a local hospital for non-life threating injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and Valley News Live will bring updates as details become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash scene near Dilworth. Credit: Jordan Thompson
Woman reportedly hit by pickup, rushed to hospital
SticksOutForBrayden
Community mourning Fergus Falls student
Minnesota DFL lawmakers have unveiled their latest effort to legalize recreational adult-use...
Minnesota Senate narrowly passes recreational marijuana bill
Breckenridge school leaders move to cut a principal
Local woman helps deliver 100 pizza's to the YWCA.
100 Papa John’s pizzas donated to YWCA shelter

Latest News

Dairy Queen giving employees extra cash for school expenses - April 29
Dairy Queen giving employees extra cash for school expenses - April 29
Fargo Police discuss realities of missing kids in the area
Fargo Police discuss realities of missing kids in the area - April 29
No one is injured after fire crews battled a fire on Saturday morning in Moorhead.
No injuries after fire in Moorhead on Saturday morning
WFFD
Multiple Residents Displaced After Fire in West Fargo Friday Night