No injuries after fire in Moorhead on Saturday morning

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - No one is injured after fire crews battled a fire on Saturday morning in Moorhead.

Crews responded to a call of a structure fire around 10 a.m. at 1700 3rd Ave. The trailer house had heavy smoke exiting the building.

Crews acted quickly and put the fire out. There were no injuries to crews or residents.

There is heavy smoke damage to the home, and the family is displaced and staying elsewhere at this time.

An investigation as to what caused the fire is underway.

Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.