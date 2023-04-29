Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

No injuries after fire in Moorhead on Saturday morning

No one is injured after fire crews battled a fire on Saturday morning in Moorhead.
No one is injured after fire crews battled a fire on Saturday morning in Moorhead.(MGN)
By Zoe Jones
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - No one is injured after fire crews battled a fire on Saturday morning in Moorhead.

Crews responded to a call of a structure fire around 10 a.m. at 1700 3rd Ave. The trailer house had heavy smoke exiting the building.

Crews acted quickly and put the fire out. There were no injuries to crews or residents.

There is heavy smoke damage to the home, and the family is displaced and staying elsewhere at this time.

An investigation as to what caused the fire is underway.

Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash scene near Dilworth. Credit: Jordan Thompson
Woman reportedly hit by pickup, rushed to hospital
SticksOutForBrayden
Community mourning Fergus Falls student
Minnesota DFL lawmakers have unveiled their latest effort to legalize recreational adult-use...
Minnesota Senate narrowly passes recreational marijuana bill
Breckenridge school leaders move to cut a principal
Local woman helps deliver 100 pizza's to the YWCA.
100 Papa John’s pizzas donated to YWCA shelter

Latest News

Dairy Queen giving employees extra cash for school expenses - April 29
Dairy Queen giving employees extra cash for school expenses - April 29
Fargo Police discuss realities of missing kids in the area
Fargo Police discuss realities of missing kids in the area - April 29
WFFD
Multiple Residents Displaced After Fire in West Fargo Friday Night
Mauch drafted by Tamp Bay
Mauch drafted by Tamp Bay