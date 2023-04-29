Multiple Residents Displaced After Fire in West Fargo Friday Night

West Fargo, ND (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1635 Westwood Court at approximately 10:46 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023. Upon arrival, heavy black smoke and flames were visible from the house, prompting crews to initiate a transitional attack to knock down and contain the fire.

The house suffered significant smoke and fire damage, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The cost of damages has yet to be determined. Multiple residents have been displaced as a result of the fire, but there were no injuries to emergency personnel or residents.

Fire crews remained on the scene to monitor additional hot spots throughout the structure. The West Fargo Fire Department received assistance from the West Fargo Police Department, Fargo Fire Department, Sanford Ambulance, Salvation Army, and the Red Cross.

