Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Multiple Residents Displaced After Fire in West Fargo Friday Night

WFFD
WFFD(WFFD)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West Fargo, ND (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1635 Westwood Court at approximately 10:46 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023. Upon arrival, heavy black smoke and flames were visible from the house, prompting crews to initiate a transitional attack to knock down and contain the fire.

The house suffered significant smoke and fire damage, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The cost of damages has yet to be determined. Multiple residents have been displaced as a result of the fire, but there were no injuries to emergency personnel or residents.

Fire crews remained on the scene to monitor additional hot spots throughout the structure. The West Fargo Fire Department received assistance from the West Fargo Police Department, Fargo Fire Department, Sanford Ambulance, Salvation Army, and the Red Cross.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash scene near Dilworth. Credit: Jordan Thompson
Woman reportedly hit by pickup, rushed to hospital
SticksOutForBrayden
Community mourning Fergus Falls student
Minnesota DFL lawmakers have unveiled their latest effort to legalize recreational adult-use...
Minnesota Senate narrowly passes recreational marijuana bill
Breckenridge school leaders move to cut a principal
Local woman helps deliver 100 pizza's to the YWCA.
100 Papa John’s pizzas donated to YWCA shelter

Latest News

Dairy Queen giving employees extra cash for school expenses - April 29
Dairy Queen giving employees extra cash for school expenses - April 29
Fargo Police discuss realities of missing kids in the area
Fargo Police discuss realities of missing kids in the area - April 29
No one is injured after fire crews battled a fire on Saturday morning in Moorhead.
No injuries after fire in Moorhead on Saturday morning
Mauch drafted by Tamp Bay
Mauch drafted by Tamp Bay