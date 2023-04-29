Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say

By KGNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - A Texas woman is facing charges for allegedly leaving her two children unsupervised to go to the gym.

Laredo police arrested 25-year-old Ana Angeles Leon and charged her with child endangerment, KGNS reports.

On Thursday, authorities said they received a call from a concerned neighbor at around 9 p.m. that they were hearing cries coming from an apartment.

Officers arrived and located two kids, ages 5 and 8, home alone without adult supervision.

When police asked where their parents were, one of the children said their father was at work and their mother had just gone to the gym.

“Adults need to remember that it is against the law and it is a crime to leave children unattended, even if they think they’re asleep,” Jose Espinoza, with the Laredo Police Department, said. “Accidents can happen that can possibly lead to injuries of children if they are left alone.”

Leon was booked into the Webb County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash scene near Dilworth. Credit: Jordan Thompson
Woman reportedly hit by pickup, rushed to hospital
SticksOutForBrayden
Community mourning Fergus Falls student
Minnesota DFL lawmakers have unveiled their latest effort to legalize recreational adult-use...
Minnesota Senate narrowly passes recreational marijuana bill
Breckenridge school leaders move to cut a principal
Local woman helps deliver 100 pizza's to the YWCA.
100 Papa John’s pizzas donated to YWCA shelter

Latest News

Dairy Queen giving employees extra cash for school expenses - April 29
Dairy Queen giving employees extra cash for school expenses - April 29
Fargo Police discuss realities of missing kids in the area
Fargo Police discuss realities of missing kids in the area - April 29
Manhunt in Texas is underway for the gunman who killed five people after a noise complaint
Sheriff: Noise complaint leads to Texas rampage
The Stone of Destiny is seen during a welcome ceremony ahead of the coronation of Britain's...
Details revealed about King Charles III’s coronation service