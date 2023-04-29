Cooking with Cash Wa
Mauch drafted by Tamp Bay

Tampa Bay moves up two spots to No. 48 to grab the North Dakota State lineman, then takes Louisville edge rusher YaYa Diaby in the third round.
By Tampa Bay Times
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Rick Stroud - (Tampa Bay Times)― The Bucs have a definite type when it comes to offensive linemen.

A mop of long, red hair. Maybe a non-Power 5 program. And for good measure, how about two missing front teeth?

In the second round of the NFL draft, the Bucs on Friday traded with the Packers to move up two spots to No. 48 to select North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch. Although he played tackle with the Bison, the Bucs plan to utilize him at guard.

The 6-foot-5, 302-pound Mauch was raised on his family’s fifth-generation farm in southeast North Dakota.

He lost his two front teeth when they were knocked out in a junior high basketball game.

“It was another buddy going for the ball, and I just kind of ran right into his head,” Mauch said. “I’m not going to get them fixed anytime soon, I’ll just say that.”

Mauch bears a striking resemblance to Bucs center Ryan Jensen.

“Yeah, something about small school guys, and there’s something about guys with long, red hair,” Mauch said. “I don’t know what that is. You know, it worked out with Ryan Jensen. I’m going to come in and make that work as well. I’m excited to play next to a guy like that.”

Mauch addresses a big need for the Bucs on offense.

They ranked last in the NFL in rushing yards, attempts and average-per-carry last season. They released left tackle Donovan Smith after eight seasons in March and traded guard Shaq Mason to the Houston Texans.

