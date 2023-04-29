Cooking with Cash Wa
FPD talks potential legalization of marijuana in Minnesota

By Kjersti Maday
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With recreational marijuana passing in Minnesota’s senate today, the bill now heads to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk for him to likely sign into law. On the other side of the Red River, local law enforcement agencies are preparing to handle the legalization and what it may mean.

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski says the department is expecting marijuana to be a concern because the city is so close to Moorhead. He says this would be apparent in their impaired driving stops and other things of that nature.

“Just making sure that people recognize that when they leave North Dakota to go to Minnesota, buy marijuana and bring it back to North Dakota: That’s not legal,” he says.

Chief Zibolski says public education will be important to make the community aware of laws in our border states.

