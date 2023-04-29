Dairy Queen giving employees extra cash for school expenses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lots of students work to pay for college, but what if that college money came on top of your paycheck? That’s what can happen if you sign up to work at Dairy Queen.

Employee Angelique Nyirasaza tells us, “I saw it as an opportunity for school since I was in college I thought ‘I should try this’, so I tried it, and it worked. It helped me afford books that I wasn’t able to afford and tuition. If you’re struggling to buy stuff for school, books, computers, fees-- try this out because it’s something that works. It’s possible.”

The program is called College Bound. DQs all over the area are participating: Fargo, West Fargo, Dilworth, Perham, Jamestown, Breckenridge and Ortonville.

Rial Stedman, the owner of 5 area locations, tells us, “A lot of employees we bring on this is their first job. They’re young, eventually we hope they’re going to go on to higher education after high school, so it’s a good recruitment tool to bring them on.”

It’s not just a recruitment tool -- it’s a retention tool. DQ is traditionally a summer job. The Mandan location reports that since participating in College Bound, their retention for high school and college students is more than three years -- which they say is unheard of in the fast food industry.

If employees work an average of 11.5 hours a week, 600 hours per year for 2 years or work a total of 1200 hours over 2 or more years, they are eligible. The extra 15% can grow up to $1,500 each year ($10,500 total).

This money is extra. It’s not a loan, a matching program or a payroll deduction. Every 3 months, you get statements showing the money you have accrued. The benefit reimburses you for verified tuition expenses, fees and books---all tax free. All post high school education programs included---not just four-year programs.

To enroll in the program, go to www.collegeboundinc.com and complete the College Bound Enrollment form. You can also call 651-253-1204 or e-mail jim@collegeboundinc.com for more information.

