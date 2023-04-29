Cody Mauch drafted by Tampa Bay

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bison offensive lineman Cody Mauch has found his home at the professional level.

The North Dakota State standout was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft.

He is the 48th overall pick in this year’s draft.

Mauch is the third consecutive Bison lineman selected in the NFL draft, following Dillon Radunz and Cordell Volson.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.