Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Cody Mauch drafted by Tampa Bay

Cody Mauch
Cody Mauch(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bison offensive lineman Cody Mauch has found his home at the professional level.

The North Dakota State standout was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft.

He is the 48th overall pick in this year’s draft.

Mauch is the third consecutive Bison lineman selected in the NFL draft, following Dillon Radunz and Cordell Volson.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction of the I-19 road raise and borrow ditch crossing
I-29 down to one lane for approximately 6 months
SticksOutForBrayden
Community mourning Fergus Falls student
Recreational marijuana
Minnesota House passes recreational marijuana bill in vote of 71-59
Fargo community comes together to host benefit for Brady Prochnow
Fargo community comes together to host benefit for Brady Prochnow
Marijuana
“The law applies to where you are at, not where you’re from”: Marijuana laws across state lines

Latest News

6:00PM Sports April 29
6:00PM Sports April 28
NDT – NFL Prospect Cody Mauch - April 21
NFL Draft party for Hankinson’s Cody Mauch
NDSU vs. Minnesota
NDSU Baseball Rolls Past Minnesota, 10-3
10:00PM Sports - April 27
10:00PM Sports - April 27