Woman reportedly hit by pickup, rushed to hospital

NEAR DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a pedestrian versus pickup crash near Dilworth.

Officials say it happened around 10:15 p.m. along Co. Rd. 9 near Center Ave. in Dilworth on Thursday, April 27.

Authorities say a defibrillator was used on the woman at the scene and she was then rushed to the hospital.

No other information is being released at this time.

