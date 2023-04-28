Cooking with Cash Wa
Woman reportedly hit by pickup, rushed to hospital

The crash scene near Dilworth
The crash scene near Dilworth(VNL viewer)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEAR DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a pedestrian versus pickup crash near Dilworth.

Officials say it happened around 10:15 p.m. along Co. Rd. 9 near Center Ave. in Dilworth on Thursday, April 27.

Authorities say a defibrillator was used on the woman at the scene and she was then rushed to the hospital.

No other information is being released at this time.

