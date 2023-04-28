West Fargo names 2023 Administrative Staff of the Year

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Surrounded by colleagues, friends, and family at a surprise ceremony Thursday afternoon, a West Fargo Public Schools’ curriculum and instruction coordinator was honored with the district’s 2023–2024 Administrative Staff of the Year Award.

Jill Leier has worked for WFPS since 1985, starting at Eastwood Elementary and taking on an administrative role at the district office in 2010. In her nomination it was said that “Jill Leier has transformed elementary curriculum and instruction over the years that she has been a coordinator. Because of her, mathematics teaching has moved from route memorization to problem solving, reasoning and sense making of mathematics. Through this transformation, she constantly embraced new ideas and found ways to teach educators so that impactful strategies were implemented into the classroom.”

The nomination also notes that Leier has spent more than 300 hours being trained by Math Recovery, which has allowed her to train more than 500 K-12 educators in math instruction. “Educators in West Fargo can learn how to make every student a mathematician,” a colleague said of Leier.

At the award ceremony on April 27 Leier said, ”I think one of the things long and hard is what legacy do I leave when I am done. And I want to leave education in a better position than I came into it. I want them to carry on and I can say with great assurance that the educators that we have in our school system are going to carry on.”

As the Administrative Staff of the Year honoree, Ms. Leier receives a crystal apple, flowers, a gift from the district and the School Board, and a $500 check from the West Fargo Educational Foundation. She will also be an honoree at the district’s recognition party on Monday, May 22 at Horace High School.

