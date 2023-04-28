Cooking with Cash Wa
Vietnam Memorial Week at the Fargo Air Museum

(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Air Museum is hosting a special event in honor of Vietnam Memorial Week.

The opening ceremony is on Saturday, April 29 at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday, April 30 at 11:30 a.m. featuring the color guard.

Speakers on Saturday include Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and POW/MIA speaker, Ed “Doc” Ahonen, Master SGT. (RET.). Vietnam Veterans will conduct a ceremonial wreath laying and Kirk Brickman will play the bagpipes.

Sunday’s ceremony consists of environmental agency speaker Tanya Kemper; Cass & Clay County Veteran Service Officer speakers Curt Cannon and Chris Deery; and United Patriotic Bodies speaker Jason Hicks.

The air museum is filled with exhibits and memorabilia; the Vietnam Memorial Wall, Canadian Vietnam Memorial Wall, and many exhibitors are on display all week.

“Seeing this memorabilia really brings me back. It’s important to remember and honor all those who sacrificed so much for our freedoms. Freedom is not free,” said Ed “Doc” Ahonen, Master SGT. (RET.).

Vietnam Memorial Week is April 29 through May 5. The week at the Air Museum is free will donation with no registration required.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

