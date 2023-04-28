Varying Clouds & Spotty Showers Friday

FRIDAY

Spotty showers will slowly exits this morning. Varying clouds and sunshine today with afternoon highs a bit cooler than the past couple of days - primarily in the 40s and low 50s.

Through the afternoon, spotty pop-up showers are possible across the region. Minimal accumulation.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: On Saturday, another rain-maker brings us scattered showers. In the morning, some places in eastern ND may see a few wet flakes mix in. However, we warm into the 40s for most and any mixed showers change over to all rain. Rainfall will not be heavy. Sunday will be a dry day, but a windy one! Wind out of the northwest could gust around 40 mph. This cooler wind brings us another day with highs in the 40s. Expect a bit more sunshine Sunday as well.

MONDAY - THURSDAY: Next week is looking much nicer! Monday will be the coolest day of the week with morning lows in the 20s to mid 30s under clear skies. It will again be breezy to windy on Monday and highs only peak in the 40s to low 50s. The warming kicks into gear Tuesday as we warm into the 50s and low 60s! Likely the WARMEST day yet this year arrives on Wednesday! Expect morning lows near 40 and afternoon highs to peak in the 60s and low 70s! A little cooler for the rest of the work week/first week of May, but upper 50s to low 60s are the name of the game. Conditions through the week remain dry.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

All rivers have crested aside from the Red River at Drayton and Pembina. There are slight rises on the Sheyenne River at Lisbon, Kindred, though remaining in “action” stage. The Pembina River at Neche is seeing an additional rise as well, but it is non-significant and will only reach “action” stage.

Recent rainfall may prolong “higher” water levels a little longer as opposed to a steady drop, but significant additional rises or crests are not expected.

You can find the link to current river levels and river forecast here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.