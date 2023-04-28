Third Eye Blind coming to Red River Valley Fair

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Justin Betti
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 90s rock band Third Eye Blind is coming to the Red River Valley Fair, this summer.

The group, with hits including “Semi-Charmed Life”, “How’s It Going to Be”, and “Jumper” will take the stage at the West Fargo fairgrounds on Saturday, July 8. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 5.

You can read more and buy tickets on the fair’s website.

Other performances already announced for the fair include Dane and Shay with Kip Moore on 7/7; Jelly Roll on 7/9; Flo Rida with the Ying Yang Twins on 7/10; a Disney Princess concert on 7/11; Shinedown on 7/14; Lynyrd Skynyrd on 7/15; and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard on 7/16.

