Showers Continue This Evening. More Showers Saturday

TONIGHT - SATURDAY

Varying clouds and sunshine today with afternoon highs a bit cooler than the past couple of days - primarily in the 40s and mid 50s. Through the afternoon, spotty pop-up showers are possible across the region. Breezy afternoon with northerly gusts 20+ mph.

Tonight, showers will taper off toward sunset. However, our next wave will be moving in overnight, bringing more shower chances by Saturday morning. Overnight lows in the 30s.

On Saturday, another rain-maker brings us scattered showers. In the morning, some places in eastern ND may see a few wet flakes mix in. However, we warm into the 40s for most and any mixed showers change over to all rain. Rainfall will not be heavy and no snow accumulation for any folks who see flakes.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Sunday will be a dry day, but a windy one! Wind out of the northwest could gust around or over 40 mph. This cooler wind brings us another day with highs in the 40s. Expect a bit more sunshine Sunday as well.

MONDAY : Next week is looking much nicer! Monday will be the coolest day of the week with morning lows in the 20s to mid 30s under clear skies. It will again be breezy to windy on Monday and highs only peak in the 40s to low 50s. Wind will be out of the northwest with gusts over 30 mph

TUESDAY - FRIDAY The warming kicks into gear Tuesday as we warm into the 50s and low 60s! Likely the WARMEST day yet this year arrives on Wednesday! Expect morning lows near 40 and afternoon highs to peak in the 60s and low 70s! A little cooler for the rest of the work week/first week of May, but upper 50s to low 60s are the name of the game. Conditions through the week remain dry.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The first weekend of May is looking wonderful. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Morning lows both Saturday and Sunday in the low 40s. Afternoon highs on Saturday warm into the low to mid 60s. By Sunday, expect highs a few degrees warmer into the mid and upper 60s!

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

All rivers have crested aside from the Red River at Drayton and Pembina. There are slight rises on the Sheyenne River at Lisbon, Kindred, though remaining in “action” stage. The Pembina River at Neche is seeing an additional rise as well, but it is non-significant and will only reach “action” stage.

Recent rainfall may prolong “higher” water levels a little longer as opposed to a steady drop, but significant additional rises or crests are not expected.

You can find the link to current river levels and river forecast here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.