Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

NFL Draft party for Hankinson’s Cody Mauch

NDT – NFL Prospect Cody Mauch - April 21
NDT – NFL Prospect Cody Mauch - April 21
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANKINSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Round one is in the books, and now rounds two and three of the NFL Draft are set for Friday night. Hopefully we won’t have to wait long to hear North Dakota State University All-American Cody Mauch’s name.

Valley News Live Sports Director Devin Fry says it’s a wide open field for the top Bison on the draft board right now; he really fits any team that could need him.

The Valley News Live sports team has been looking at mock drafts all day to see where Mauch may end up, and the answers are all over the place. We’ve seen the Packers, Seahawks, Bills and Saints, just to name a few.

Mauch is expecting to be able to play guard or center in the NFL and that versatility has opened a lot of doors for Mauch, but it also makes it even harder to predict where he is going to go. Mauch says the hardest part of this draft process so far is having no idea where he is about to live.

A community watch party is happening in Hankinson starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28. It’s expected to be a full house at the Hankinson Community Center.

Valley News Live Sports Reporter Jack Wallace is in Hankinson and will bring you the latest on the draft from the watch party. You can watch an interview with Cody Mauch on North Dakota Today here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction of the I-19 road raise and borrow ditch crossing
I-29 down to one lane for approximately 6 months
SticksOutForBrayden
Community mourning Fergus Falls student
Recreational marijuana
Minnesota House passes recreational marijuana bill in vote of 71-59
Fargo community comes together to host benefit for Brady Prochnow
Fargo community comes together to host benefit for Brady Prochnow
Marijuana
“The law applies to where you are at, not where you’re from”: Marijuana laws across state lines

Latest News

Minnesota DFL lawmakers have unveiled their latest effort to legalize recreational adult-use...
Minnesota Senate narrowly passes recreational marijuana bill
KVLY Sports - Bison Gopher BSB - 042523
KVLY Sports - Bison Gopher BSB - 042523
3EB to RRVF
Third Eye Blind coming to Red River Valley Fair
Vietnam Memorial Week at the Fargo Air Museum