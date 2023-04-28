NFL Draft party for Hankinson’s Cody Mauch

HANKINSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Round one is in the books, and now rounds two and three of the NFL Draft are set for Friday night. Hopefully we won’t have to wait long to hear North Dakota State University All-American Cody Mauch’s name.

Valley News Live Sports Director Devin Fry says it’s a wide open field for the top Bison on the draft board right now; he really fits any team that could need him.

The Valley News Live sports team has been looking at mock drafts all day to see where Mauch may end up, and the answers are all over the place. We’ve seen the Packers, Seahawks, Bills and Saints, just to name a few.

Mauch is expecting to be able to play guard or center in the NFL and that versatility has opened a lot of doors for Mauch, but it also makes it even harder to predict where he is going to go. Mauch says the hardest part of this draft process so far is having no idea where he is about to live.

A community watch party is happening in Hankinson starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28. It’s expected to be a full house at the Hankinson Community Center.

Valley News Live Sports Reporter Jack Wallace is in Hankinson and will bring you the latest on the draft from the watch party. You can watch an interview with Cody Mauch on North Dakota Today here.

