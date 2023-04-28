NDSU Baseball Rolls Past Minnesota, 10-3

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. () - The North Dakota State baseball team scored five runs in the fourth inning to roll past Minnesota, 10-3, on Tuesday night at Siebert Field.

With the win, the Bison improve 12-26 on the season and have won three of the last four meetings against the Gophers. Minnesota falls to 10-28 overall on the season.

The Bison jumped out to a 2-0 edge in the second inning after Terrell Huggins scored on a fielding error and Will Busch sent Jack Steil home on a sacrifice fly. NDSU then cracked the game open in the fourth frame scoring five runs on two hits to make the score 7-0. Busch got the inning started sending an RBI single up the middle before Cadyn Schwabe connected on the RBI fielder’s choice. Peter Brookshaw capped the frame with a three-run home run to deep right field.

James Dunlap extended the lead to 8-0 in the sixth after he sent an RBI sacrifice fly to center field. Huggins then added some insurance driving a two-run single to left field to push the edge up to 10-0 in the eighth. The Gophers attempted to rally plating three runs in the eighth and ninth frames, but NDSU held off Minnesota to pick up the 10-3 win.

The Bison totaled nine hits as a team. Brookshaw led way posting a game-high three RBI with two hits and two runs.

Max Loven made his 54th career start on the mound to set the NDSU program record for games started by a pitcher. He registered two strikeouts with one walk over 2.0 innings of work. Zak Endres and Nolan Johnson (2-2) also added two strikeouts over 2.0 innings each. NDSU had six different pitchers appear on the mound and combine for seven total strikeouts.

NDSU will be back in action hosting Western Illinois on Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m., at Newman Outdoor Field.

