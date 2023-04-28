Minnesota Senate narrowly passes recreational marijuana bill

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Senate passed a bill to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use. The bill passed 34-33 along party lines late on Friday afternoon. It’s similar to the one the House passed earlier this week in a vote of 79-51.

The Senate’s version includes a 10% tax on cannabis products, 2% higher than what was passed in the House. This bill also allows people to have up to five pounds of cannabis in their home, whereas the House limits it to 1.5 pounds.

Local governments would also be allowed to limit the number of cannabis businesses under the Senate’s plan. The House plan doesn’t have a cap. Expungements would go into effect in 2025 under the Senate’s bill, which is much later than the House’s version that is effective this August.

Republicans spoke out against the bill Friday morning, expressing that they don’t believe the timing is right for this bill.

“There’s way too much subsidy subsidizing the industry itself, trying to grow and trying to grow it quickly in the state before it’s ready. There’s a lot of bureaucracy and red tape, way too much of that. This bill simply is not ready,” said Sen. Marc Johnson of East Grand Forks.

DFL lawmakers said they would speak immediately following the vote.

Members from the House and Senate will now get together to work out their differences before a final version heads to the governor’s desk. Governor Tim Walz has said he intends to sign the bill.

If signed into law, Minnesota would become the 23rd state to legalize marijuana.

