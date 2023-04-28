Fargo Police discuss realities of missing kids in the area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A missing kid is every parents worst nightmare, but unfortunately for some, it becomes their reality.

Capt. Bill Ahlfedt with the Fargo Police Department said that they’re used to receiving reports of missing individuals.

“We always have these kinds of reports come in and we treat all of them as if it’s a very serious missing person incident until we can prove otherwise,” Ahlfedt said.

As of right now, the Fargo police department has two official missing juvenile cases.

Ahlfedt said that while it may seem like the number of missing individuals is higher recently, that’s not actually the case.

“I don’t see an uptick, it doesn’t appear to me that we’ve had an uptick runaways or missing persons in the last many months,” Ahlfedt said.

Most missing person cases are solved within just a few hours or the next day.

Police say one of the biggest misconceptions of a missing person report is that you have to wait 24 hours to file a report.

“In the state of North Dakota that’s just not the case, and in the city of Fargo that’s not the case,” Ahlfedt said. “You can make a missing persons report almost immediately if you think someone is missing or endangered in some way, and then we get law enforcement involved.”

In the case of which a child has ran away, but they do have a general location where they may be, and if they’re safe, there is only so much that the police department can do.

Ahlfedt said the parents have more rights in those instances.

“They have parental rights until the child is an adult until 18, and they actually have a little more right than us in a runaway situation, where they can make them come with them and all that,” Ahlfedt said.

Regardless of how long a person has been missing, Ahlfedt encourages everyone to file a report if they’re worried.

“Follow your intuition,” Ahlfedt said. “If you think someone is in danger or missing, call us right away and we’ll come and do what we can do.

For updates on missing people in our area, you can check with Valley News Live and the Fargo Police Department on social media.

