Community mourning Fergus Falls student

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community is teaming up while mourning the loss of a Fergus Falls student.

Brayden Nelson was junior at Fergus Falls High School who took his life earlier this week. He was on the Otter Football team and the Otter Boys Hockey Team.

The Fergus Falls Hockey Association is now asking community members to put hockey sticks on their door in remembrance of Nelson.

Fergus Falls Schools superintendent Jeff Drake released the following statement on Wednesday:

Dear Otter Families,

It is with deep sadness that I write to inform you that one of our students, Brayden Nelson, has died by suicide. Brayden Nelson was a junior at Fergus Falls High School. Please keep Brayden’s family, friends, and our school community in your thoughts and prayers. The loss of one of our students is very painful. Compassion, empathy, and kindness are essential for both students and adults as we work through our grief and help one another to heal.

As a school, please know that we have the support in place to help our students deal with their grief. Our school counselors are available, as well as other highly trained mental health professionals from several community agencies. We are blessed with the support from our ministerial community.

Please check in with your children. Ask them how they are doing and be willing to openly talk to them about their feelings. Do not hesitate to send them to one of the many support resources we have in place at the school. Please know that we are here for all of our students and we are here for you.

