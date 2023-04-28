Breckenridge school leaders move to cut a principal

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - After a tense meeting early Friday morning, the Breckenridge School Board moved to cut down on its own leadership.

In a 6-0 vote, members decided the district would move from two principals to one. Breckenridge Middle and High School Principal Craig Peterson will be let go, and the current principal for Breckenridge Elementary will be put in charge of grades K-12.

More than 100 parents, teachers, students and community members filled the elementary school gym at 7 a.m. Friday for the special meeting, pleading with the board to keep Peterson.

Several raised concerns regarding student safety, since the school district has more than 600 students. They also spoke highly of Peterson. However, school board members say the district is not getting enough funding from the state. With the COVID funding going away, they need to make hard cuts.

Peterson took the job in 2017, and school leaders say between the two principals, he is the least tenured.

School leaders are considering moving the superintendent’s office back to the high school, to help with the transition.

