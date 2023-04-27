Cooking with Cash Wa
Women’s clinic in Manitoba offering services to North Dakotans after new abortion ban

By Zoe Jones
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This week has had a series of intense developments regarding the abortion battle in the state of North Dakota after Gov. Doug Burgum signed one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country.

Minnesota remains an alternative option for North Dakotans in need of care, and now a women’s clinic in Manitoba is offering their services to North Dakotans as well.

Kremlin Nembhard, Executive Director of the Women’s Health Clinic in Winnipeg, said that they’re extending a helping hand to those in need.

“As a clinic, we believe that abortion care is just general health care,” Nembhard said. “We are happy to help provide abortion care for people no matter what people’s circumstances are or where they’re from.”

She said that the clinic felt it was necessary they step in after current decisions.

“I think we need to make sure that basically it’s really clear that we are standing in solidarity in every way possible with people in the U.S,” Nembhard said. “And so whatever we can do to help people access care, we are here for that.”

To utilize their services, all you have to do is go to their website, set up an appointment, and have a passport to make the trip north. Insurance coverage is dependent on your plan, ut the clinic says their services are typically covered the same way they would be in the U.S.

Nembhard said she wants all North Dakotans, and Americans, to know that they’re just a short drive away from help and support.

“There are a lot of people that will continue to fight to make sure that people have access to care,” Nembhard said. “We are here to help provide that care, so if you’re looking for that, please don’t hesitate to call and make an appointment.”

Coverage regarding abortion law developments in North Dakota can be found on our website.

"The law applies to where you are at, not where you're from": Marijuana laws across state lines
"The law applies to where you are at, not where you're from": Marijuana laws across state lines
