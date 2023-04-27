Cooking with Cash Wa
Students get hands-on with construction jobs at Demo Day

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Area students were able to get hands-on experience and learn about careers in construction.

The North Dakota Construction Leadership Council held a Demo Day event at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. Students got to operate heavy equipment and meet leaders in the industry to see if a job in construction might be in their future. People already working in construction say they also hope to spark interest to fill workforce gaps.

”North Dakota is such a great spot for the companies that we have here and everyone’s short on workforce, so this is just one way to try to bridge that gap with workforce and to try to get kids interested in the construction field.”

Event organizers say if students want to learn more, they can help guide you toward educational programs, internships, training and employment. Click here to learn more.

