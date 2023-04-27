Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Sanford Detroit Lakes Clinic hosts free skin cancer screening

It’s for new patients on May 4
Sanford Health
Sanford Health(Dakota News Now)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health Detroit Lakes Clinic will host a free skin cancer screening event for new patients on May 4, from 2 to 4 in the afternoon.

The clinic, located at 1245 Washington Ave., says patients will be scheduled on a first come, first serve basis with a waitlist. No walk-ins will be accepted, and you have to have an appointment.

To schedule, call 218-846-2271. Health officials say cancer prevention is important, but early detection is also important to catch and treat skin cancer early.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational marijuana
Minnesota House passes recreational marijuana bill in vote of 71-59
Construction of the I-19 road raise and borrow ditch crossing
I-29 down to one lane for approximately 6 months
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
A metal detectorist in Italy found a bracelet belonging to a World War II American soldier.
Metal detectorist in Italy finds bracelet belonging to American soldier from WWII

Latest News

Red River at the Center Avenue/NP Avenue Bridge in Moorhead and Fargo.
NWS releases final update for 2023 spring flood
Coffee with Mark: Local veteran sharing stories of war in Ukraine - April 27
Coffee with Mark: Local veteran sharing stories of war in Ukraine - April 27
Noon Weather – April 27
Noon Weather – April 27
Mr. Food – Italian Antipasto Sandwich - April 27
Mr. Food – Italian Antipasto Sandwich - April 27
Noon News April 27 - Part 1
Noon News April 27 - Part 1