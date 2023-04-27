Sanford Detroit Lakes Clinic hosts free skin cancer screening

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health Detroit Lakes Clinic will host a free skin cancer screening event for new patients on May 4, from 2 to 4 in the afternoon.

The clinic, located at 1245 Washington Ave., says patients will be scheduled on a first come, first serve basis with a waitlist. No walk-ins will be accepted, and you have to have an appointment.

To schedule, call 218-846-2271. Health officials say cancer prevention is important, but early detection is also important to catch and treat skin cancer early.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.