Rape and Abuse Crisis Center weighs in on new abortion ban

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This week, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum signed one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country.

Senate Bill 2150 would only allow abortions for up to six weeks, or in rare medical situations, and does not make exceptions for cases of rape or incest. Burgum says the bill reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state.

But Chris Johnson, CEO of the Fargo Rape and Abuse Crisis Center, is slightly concerned about the bill.

“Any time we start limiting people’s options, I think there is a risk,” Johnson said.

Under Roe v. Wade, states could not prevent abortions until about 23 weeks. North Dakota’s new law will stop them at six, which Johnson says is a problem.

“We do have concerns that many individuals don’t even know they’re pregnant within six weeks, and so if this pregnancy is the result of a sexual assault or an incest, we just see it as taking away the rights of people who have already been victimized,” Johnson said.

While North Dakota continues its pro-life stance, this year, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed the “Pro Act”, reiterating his state’s commitment to being pro-choice. Johnson feels that this is still beneficial for the Fargo area.

“I just think it’s really important that the public understands that there still is options,” Johnson said. “We’re a border state and there are healthcare providers in our metro area who can provide all access to health care services.”

Johnson said that the new bill won’t effect how the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center works.

“Our services have not changed,” Johnson said. “We will continue to provide the same services that we’ve provided for 46 years.”

And he says they will continue to have their client’s backs, through it all.

“We trust women with their own health care decisions and we’ll continue to provide access to all options for those who seek services here at R.A.C.C,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that people who are curious about what their options are can reach out to the R.A.C.C at any time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.