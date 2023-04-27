Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

NWS releases final update for 2023 spring flood

Red River at the Center Avenue/NP Avenue Bridge in Moorhead and Fargo.
Red River at the Center Avenue/NP Avenue Bridge in Moorhead and Fargo.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The National Weather Service in Grand Forks released what it says will be the final update for this spring snowmelt and flood. They say all river points have crested with the exception of the far northern mainstream Red River.

Upcoming rain and the melting of any lingering snowpack may prolong the high river levels at some locations, but impacts to overland and river flooding will be minimal.

The Weather Service says all crests in the southern and central Red River mainstream basin have occurred. Crests at Drayton and Pembina are expected this weekend into early next week.

Tributaries in North Dakota and Minnesota may remain elevated for the next seven days, but overall the flood threats has lessened for most of the area.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational marijuana
Minnesota House passes recreational marijuana bill in vote of 71-59
Construction of the I-19 road raise and borrow ditch crossing
I-29 down to one lane for approximately 6 months
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
A metal detectorist in Italy found a bracelet belonging to a World War II American soldier.
Metal detectorist in Italy finds bracelet belonging to American soldier from WWII

Latest News

Coffee with Mark: Local veteran sharing stories of war in Ukraine - April 27
Coffee with Mark: Local veteran sharing stories of war in Ukraine - April 27
Noon Weather – April 27
Noon Weather – April 27
Mr. Food – Italian Antipasto Sandwich - April 27
Mr. Food – Italian Antipasto Sandwich - April 27
Noon News April 27 - Part 1
Noon News April 27 - Part 1