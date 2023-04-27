NWS releases final update for 2023 spring flood

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The National Weather Service in Grand Forks released what it says will be the final update for this spring snowmelt and flood. They say all river points have crested with the exception of the far northern mainstream Red River.

Upcoming rain and the melting of any lingering snowpack may prolong the high river levels at some locations, but impacts to overland and river flooding will be minimal.

The Weather Service says all crests in the southern and central Red River mainstream basin have occurred. Crests at Drayton and Pembina are expected this weekend into early next week.

Tributaries in North Dakota and Minnesota may remain elevated for the next seven days, but overall the flood threats has lessened for most of the area.

