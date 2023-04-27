New Technology Aids in Flood Fighting Efforts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials in North Dakota are turning to drones as a tool to monitor potential flood risks. Drones equipped with cameras and other sensors are being used to collect data on water levels, flow rates, and flood conditions in hard-to-reach areas.

While this technology is proving useful for flood tracking and conditions, those behind the drones say they’re looking forward to the drones being used in as many positive ways as possible.

Erin Roesler, Director of Operations at the UAS test site, said that while the drones are helpful in the flood fight, they can do much more for the community.

“We’re just touching the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this technology,” Roesler said. “Whomever has the idea of what they can do with this new cool widget on top of this drone, we’re here to help.”

The use of drones in North Dakota is not limited to flood monitoring. Drones are also being used for wildlife conservation, search and rescue operations, and agricultural monitoring. For example, drones equipped with infrared sensors can detect changes in crop health and soil moisture levels, helping farmers make better decisions about when to irrigate and fertilize their fields.

Drones can also be used to survey wildlife populations and habitat conditions, which can help conservationists protect endangered species and ecosystems.

“We’ve seen them being used for city and county engineers in multiple ways,” Roesler said. “Whether they’re tracking an oil spill or working on outages, those vantage points of view can change a lot of things.”

Drones have also been used successfully in the world of law enforcement and search parties in recent years, while helping keep officers safe in unmanned operations.

“We’ve been working diligently for 10 years on some of these projects,” Roesler said. “Keeping people safe with this type of technology is a nice little extra.”

