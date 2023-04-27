Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

ND Legislature revives pronoun issue in trans bathroom bill after Governor’s veto

Pronoun usage
Pronoun usage(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last month, Governor Burgum vetoed a bill relating to personal pronoun usage. The Legislature failed to override that veto. But today, lawmakers passed a separate bill that included the language from the vetoed bill.

HB 1522 was originally a bill meant to prohibit students from using restrooms that don’t coincide with their sex at birth. It still does that, but it would also bar state agencies and public schools from adopting a policy that would require people to use a person’s preferred pronoun. It also requires teachers to tell parents about a student’s transgender status. Next, it heads to the Governor’s desk.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational marijuana
Minnesota House passes recreational marijuana bill in vote of 71-59
Construction of the I-19 road raise and borrow ditch crossing
I-29 down to one lane for approximately 6 months
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
A metal detectorist in Italy found a bracelet belonging to a World War II American soldier.
Metal detectorist in Italy finds bracelet belonging to American soldier from WWII

Latest News

Clinic in Winnipeg
Women’s clinic in Manitoba offering services to North Dakotans after new abortion ban
Passenger railway connecting Twin Cities and Duluth could finally become reality
With Transportation Bill vote, Northern Lights Express closest it’s ever been to reality
Marijuana
“The law applies to where you are at, not where you’re from”: Marijuana laws across state lines
“The law applies to where you are at, not where you’re from”: Marijuana laws across state lines
“The law applies to where you are at, not where you’re from”: Marijuana laws across state lines
Demo Day
Students get hands-on with construction jobs at Demo Day