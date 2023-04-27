Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

ND Legislature passes $66 million childcare bill

Childcare bills
Childcare bills(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some parents in North Dakota will be getting assistance from the state – but not all. After months of discussion, the Legislature has finally acted to address the childcare crisis in North Dakota. But before both chambers passed the $65.6 million HB 1540, there were concerns about it on both sides: some lawmakers said it’s too expensive, while others said, it doesn’t do enough to help parents and childcare providers.

As for what makes up that $65.6 million, the big line items are $22 million for families to help with childcare assistance; $15 million to assist with infant and toddler care. There’s also $7 million in grants for childcare providers and $2 million in stipends for childcare workers. While some lawmakers believe it’ll help families find affordable childcare, others say, it’s just too much money.

“We stripped out everything that wasn’t a workforce issue in this bill, and so this is not a Christmas Tree bill that happens quite frequently in this chamber,” said Senator Curt Kreun, R-Grand Forks.

“I just think $66 million, at this time, we need to take a good hard look at this and ask ourselves, ‘is this going to cure anything? Or is this just going to push it down the road to next year, and then next year we’re looking at $100 million?’” said Senator Shawn Vedaa, R-Velva.

As for how many people this bill will help? More than 8,000 children, up to 1,800 childcare workers and about 200 childcare providers.

The $65.6 million number was significantly less than originally proposed. The governor originally asked for $73 million for childcare; the Democrats originally proposed around $90 million; and the appropriations committee originally expected to spend about $113 million on childcare.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational marijuana
Minnesota House passes recreational marijuana bill in vote of 71-59
Construction of the I-19 road raise and borrow ditch crossing
I-29 down to one lane for approximately 6 months
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
A metal detectorist in Italy found a bracelet belonging to a World War II American soldier.
Metal detectorist in Italy finds bracelet belonging to American soldier from WWII

Latest News

Clinic in Winnipeg
Women’s clinic in Manitoba offering services to North Dakotans after new abortion ban
Passenger railway connecting Twin Cities and Duluth could finally become reality
With Transportation Bill vote, Northern Lights Express closest it’s ever been to reality
Marijuana
“The law applies to where you are at, not where you’re from”: Marijuana laws across state lines
“The law applies to where you are at, not where you’re from”: Marijuana laws across state lines
“The law applies to where you are at, not where you’re from”: Marijuana laws across state lines
Demo Day
Students get hands-on with construction jobs at Demo Day