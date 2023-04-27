Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

ND Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign results in 139 arrests and citations

Drive sober or get pulled over
Drive sober or get pulled over
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATEWIDE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign throughout the month of March to deter motorists from driving impaired.

Of the 139 alcohol or drug-related citations issued, there were 83 DUI arrests. Alcohol-related charges also include 32 arrests or citations for minor in consumption, minor in possession and open container. There were also 23 drug-related arrests.

In 2022, alcohol was a factor in nearly 37% of motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota. Alcohol and drug-related crashes, fatalities and arrests are 100% preventable. Every driver and vehicle occupant can help meet the state’s goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries by taking personal responsibility when traveling. This means wearing a seat belt at all times, transporting children in child passenger safety seats appropriate for the child’s age, height and weight, driving distraction-free, driving sober and obeying all posted speed limits.

High-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of a collaborative effort to eliminate vehicle deaths in North Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational marijuana
Minnesota House passes recreational marijuana bill in vote of 71-59
Construction of the I-19 road raise and borrow ditch crossing
I-29 down to one lane for approximately 6 months
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
A metal detectorist in Italy found a bracelet belonging to a World War II American soldier.
Metal detectorist in Italy finds bracelet belonging to American soldier from WWII

Latest News

Red River at the Center Avenue/NP Avenue Bridge in Moorhead and Fargo.
NWS releases final update for 2023 spring flood
Coffee with Mark: Local veteran sharing stories of war in Ukraine - April 27
Coffee with Mark: Local veteran sharing stories of war in Ukraine - April 27
Noon Weather – April 27
Noon Weather – April 27
Mr. Food – Italian Antipasto Sandwich - April 27
Mr. Food – Italian Antipasto Sandwich - April 27
Noon News April 27 - Part 1
Noon News April 27 - Part 1