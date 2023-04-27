ND Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign results in 139 arrests and citations

STATEWIDE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign throughout the month of March to deter motorists from driving impaired.

Of the 139 alcohol or drug-related citations issued, there were 83 DUI arrests. Alcohol-related charges also include 32 arrests or citations for minor in consumption, minor in possession and open container. There were also 23 drug-related arrests.

In 2022, alcohol was a factor in nearly 37% of motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota. Alcohol and drug-related crashes, fatalities and arrests are 100% preventable. Every driver and vehicle occupant can help meet the state’s goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries by taking personal responsibility when traveling. This means wearing a seat belt at all times, transporting children in child passenger safety seats appropriate for the child’s age, height and weight, driving distraction-free, driving sober and obeying all posted speed limits.

High-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of a collaborative effort to eliminate vehicle deaths in North Dakota.

