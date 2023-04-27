Help called in for Moorhead garage fire

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Help from a neighboring fire department was called in as crews worked a Moorhead garage fire.

Scanner traffic indicates a call for the fire came in around 3:30 a.m. for the 600 block of Maple Lane in Moorhead, near The Meadows golf course.

Moorhead garage fire. (VNL staff)

Initial reports indicate an attached garage was fully engulfed in flames. Mutual aid from the Fargo Fire Department was called in.

No other information is available at this time.

