Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Help called in for Moorhead garage fire

600 block Maple Ln. Moorhead
600 block Maple Ln. Moorhead(VNL staff)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Help from a neighboring fire department was called in as crews worked a Moorhead garage fire.

Scanner traffic indicates a call for the fire came in around 3:30 a.m. for the 600 block of Maple Lane in Moorhead, near The Meadows golf course.

Moorhead garage fire.
Moorhead garage fire.(VNL staff)

Initial reports indicate an attached garage was fully engulfed in flames. Mutual aid from the Fargo Fire Department was called in.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational marijuana
Minnesota House passes recreational marijuana bill in vote of 71-59
Construction of the I-19 road raise and borrow ditch crossing
I-29 down to one lane for approximately 6 months
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
A metal detectorist in Italy found a bracelet belonging to a World War II American soldier.
Metal detectorist in Italy finds bracelet belonging to American soldier from WWII

Latest News

In St. Paul, MN
MN Senate sends ‘Democracy for the People Act’ to the Governor
10:00PM Weather April 26
10:00PM Weather April 26
10:00PM News April 26 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 26 - Part 2
10:00PM Sports April 26
10:00PM Sports April 26