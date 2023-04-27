Cooking with Cash Wa
Former scout leader and school bus driver charged with sex-related crimes

Daniel Stacey
Daniel Stacey(Hubbard County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A former Hubbard County commissioner and school bus driver for Nevis Public Schools is accused of sexual crimes involving a child, and authorities say they are concerned there could be more victims.

Daniel Stacey is charged in Hubbard County with felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct and felony distributing via electronic communication material that relates and/or describes sexual conduct to a child. The investigation started in November of 2022 after the mother of a boy came forward saying Stacey allegedly showed the boy pornography and encouraged him to take part in lewd acts.

After a months-long investigation, Stacey was taken into custody on April 23 and made his first court appearance this week, but has since been released on $500,000 bail, according to reports.

Court documents say a young boy reported that Stacey would arrange to spend three or fours hours with him outside of school. Stacey is accused of deactivating the camera on the school bus and taking the victim to his property where they allegedly talked about sex and drugs, and watched porn.

The boy told investigators he resisted an attempt by Stacey to touch him sexually. Adding, that Stacey told him not to tell anyone and they rehearsed what he would say.

Stacey resigned from Nevis Public Schools and as a Hubbard County Commissioner. The BCA says because of his roles as a boy scout leader, a school bus driver and a mentor at youth homes, they are encouraging other victims or witnesses to contact the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office at 218-732-3331, the BCA Tip Line at 877-996-6222 or via email at bca.tips@state.mn.us.

“We understand that it’s difficult for crime victims to come forward and tell their story,” said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans. “Victim-survivors will be believed and support will be available should they choose to share their information.”

Anyone who is impacted by sexual abuse is encouraged to reach out and seek help. The Minnesota Day One Crisis Line is operating 24/7 at 866-223-1111 or by text at 612-399-9977.

