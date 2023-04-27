Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo community comes together to host benefit for Brady Prochnow(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last night the Fargo community came together to support Brady Prochnow, The West Fargo student who attempted to take his life late last month.

Friends, family, and strangers piled into Specks Bar for the 16-year-old who is described as an old soul, a gentle giant, and a lover of the outdoors. Event organizer Ashley Heitkamp says the support means a lot to Brady and his family.

“His parents aren’t able to keep up with work and everything, they’re down there supporting him, he’s got a brother up here, there’s a lot of expenses, a lot of medical expenses, travel expenses, it means everything to the family. ”

Brady is currently recovering at the Madonna Center in Lincoln Nebraska. His Family says: those interested can keep up with his journey on caringbridge.com.

