Coffee with Mark: Local veteran sharing stories of war in Ukraine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. Veteran and motivational speaker Mark Lindquist is back in Fargo and hoping to share stories with the public about his experience on the frontlines of the war in Ukraine.

Lindquist left the Donbas 12 days ago, which is formerly Russian-occupied territory. During his previous trips home, he spread awareness and fundraised for the war efforts by sleeping outside in sub-zero temperatures and walking up and down Veterans Boulevard for 40 hours straight.

This time, Lindquist is hosting “Coffee with Mark” saying this trip is about information and connection. He will be at Atomic Coffee in downtown Fargo from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. everyday April 29 to May 3.

He will tell stories of the past year in a war zone, answer questions and have conversations with locals about Ukraine. Lindquist is putting out an invitation to anyone who wants to grab a cup of coffee to hear the story of the frontlines.

