Another Round of Showers for Thursday

Overnight, showers continue to exit our region to the east. Overall, a few hundredths to a couple of tenths of an inch of rain was observed Wednesday. There are some areas of clearing skies through the night.

By morning, we will have a return of the clouds and temperatures in the mid 30s for most. There is a chance for some fog in northern Minnesota. We will see the next round of rain arrive in northeastern ND by late morning/early afternoon. Expect a similar track and timeline of rain as Wednesday.

In the afternoon, will be fairly widespread for folks in North Dakota, but it won’t be heavy. Things will be looking much drier in Minnesota at that time. Temperatures will be near 50° for most. The winds will increase throughout the day becoming strongest in the afternoon, though.

By the evening, much of the area will be seeing rain showers. Again, there is another small chance for some thunder, though not as big of a chance as today. Temperatures will remain in the 50s.

By bedtime, the rain will be mostly out of the area. We will still see some rain or storms in Lakes Country. The winds will be blowing out of the north at around 20 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: There is another slight chance of showers on Thursday, though it’s not looking too widespread or significant. By Friday early Friday morning, there may be a sprinkle or two lingering east, but most of the day will be dry with cloudy skies. Morning low temperatures Friday will be again in the mid 30s for most with afternoon highs a bit cooler than the past couple of days - primarily in the 40s and low 50s. On Saturday, another rain-maker brings us scattered showers. In the morning, some places in eastern ND may see a few wet flakes mix in. However, we warm into the 40s for most and any mixed showers change over to all rain. Rainfall will not be heavy. Sunday will be a dry day, but a windy one! Wind out of the northwest could gust around 40 mph. This cooler wind brings us another day with highs in the 40s. Expect a bit more sunshine Sunday as well.

MONDAY - THURSDAY: Next week is looking much nicer! Monday will be the coolest day of the week with morning lows in the 20s to mid 30s under clear skies. It will again be breezy to windy on Monday and highs only peak in the 40s to low 50s. The warming kicks into gear Tuesday as we warm into the 50s and low 60s! Likely the WARMEST day yet this year arrives on Wednesday! Expect morning lows near 40 and afternoon highs to peak in the 60s and low 70s! A little cooler for the rest of the work week/first week of May, but upper 50s to low 60s are the name of the game. Conditions through the week remain dry.

Only a few rivers are continuing to see rising levels and/or levels remaining high. These spots include the northern parts of the mainstem Red River (Drayton, Oslo, & Pembina) along with the Sheyenne River at Lisbon.

