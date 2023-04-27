Alabama man arrested in West Fargo after vehicle pursuit

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department says it arrested a 33-year-old man from Gardendale, Alabama for a slew of charges after a vehicle pursuit.

It happened just before 2 am, April 27, in the 300 block of 4th Ave. S. Officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. When the officer got out of the patrol vehicle, the suspect fled southbound and turned westbound on 7th Ave. E., with officers in pursuit. The pursuit entered Sheyenne St. where a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) was used in the 200 block of Sheyenne St.

The suspect’s vehicle came to a stop and intentionally struck a patrol car on the driver’s side doors. Officers ordered the suspect to get out of the vehicle and he did. There were no injuries to anyone involved.

The driver, David Baker, was arrested on charges of felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, outstanding felony warrant, attempted assault on a peace officer, driving under the influence and driving under suspension.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.