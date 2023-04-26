Cooking with Cash Wa
Special assessments for people near 2nd Avenue North in Moorhead

2nd Avenue North reconstruction project Moorhead, MN for summer of 2023.
2nd Avenue North reconstruction project Moorhead, MN for summer of 2023.(City of Moorhead)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead is moving forward with reconstruction of 2nd Avenue North, and about two dozen property owners will be paying for a portion of it.

The estimated total cost of the project is $3,090,000. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is paying for approximately two-thirds of the cost ($1,950,000), the city is paying $908,200, and the remaining $231,800 will be assessed.

One block of 2nd Avenue from 8th Street to 9th Street will be assessed at $75 per foot. They city says this is considered street rehabilitation because they are able to save curb and gutter in this area.

A total reconstruction of 2nd Avenue is happening from 9th Street to 12th Street and on 12th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue. This area will be assessed at $125 per foot.

In all, 25 properties will have to pay special assessments on the road reconstruction project. The average assessment is $9,272 and the maximum assessment is $31,250.

Letters were sent to property owners to let them know about the special assessments and the public hearing that took place on Monday, April 24. The city said, as of Monday’s City Council meeting, no comments from the public had been received.

If someone is concerned about paying for the special assessments, they are typically spread over 20 years and certain programs may be available to help those who qualify.

The next step of the 2nd Avenue North reconstruction project is to receive and award the bids. They will be presented to the City Council on May 8. Construction is scheduled to start in late May or early June and go through October of 2023.

A call for an assessment hearing will happen in the fall of 2023.

