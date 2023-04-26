Some Continue to Oppose Marijuana Ruling in MN

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota House of Representatives has passed a historic bill to legalize recreational marijuana use in the state. The measure passed with a vote of 72-61, marking a significant victory for advocates of legalization. However, the bill still faces hurdles ahead, as it must pass through the Senate and be signed into law by Governor Tim Walz.

If the bill ultimately becomes law, Minnesota will join a growing number of states that have already legalized marijuana for recreational use. Despite the progress made by supporters of the bill, there are still opponents to its passage.

According to Kevin Sabet, President of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, individuals are being misled by the cannabis industry on multiple facets.

“Every major medical association has made it clear that today’s marijuana is not your Woodstock weed, it’s much more harmful than it was,” Sabet said.

Opponents of the bill also argue that the cannabis industry is a for-profit business that cares little about social equity or expunging criminal records. They express concerns about the impact of marijuana on community safety, citing a thriving black market in states that have legalized the drug.

Despite these concerns, many experts believe that there is still much more that can be done from both a legal and community standpoint. Supporters and opponents of the bill will likely continue to debate its merits as it moves through the legislative process.

“We’re really hoping, and we still have hope that we’re not going to see legalization in the state of Minnesota, even though there is a big push,” Sabet said.

The passage of the recreational marijuana legalization bill in the Minnesota House represents a significant moment in the ongoing debate surrounding the drug’s legality. As the bill moves through the legislative process, its supporters and opponents will continue to make their cases, and the final outcome remains to be seen.

“People need to know that they are being lied to,” Sabet said. “Big tobacco lied about health and safety to their consumers for over 50 years.”

Many of those who oppose legalization at the national level have drawn similarities between big tobacco and the cannabis industry.

“It’s a for-profit industry like Altria and Phillip Morris, who themselves have invested billions of dollars in the marijuana industry,” Sabet said. “They could care less about social equity, they could care less about records being expunged. You don’t need money and legalizing marijuana to expunge records, you need political will.”

The Senate is set to vote on the new bill Friday. Governor Tim Walz has said that if the bill reaches his desk, he will sign it.

