Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

ND Legislature passes gun study

By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Good news for gun rights advocates: in two years, there will likely be a comprehensive bill aimed at expanding concealed carry in North Dakota.

Both chambers passed House Bill 1341, which requires Legislative Management to study all the places concealed carry can be expanded in North Dakota. A previous version of the bill would’ve allowed them to study this topic, but the bill passed Wednesday requires it.

“The goal is that some of these Class 1 concealed carry individuals would like to carry in some of these areas, and so that’s what we’re looking at is possibly opening that up in the future,” said Senator Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton.

The bill was born out of several gun-related bills, which originally aimed to allow concealed carry on college campuses, in the State Capitol, and in other public buildings. Next, it heads to the governor’s desk.

Previous Coverage: ND House defeats bills to expand concealed carry, combined into study; passes other gun-related bills

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational marijuana
Minnesota House passes recreational marijuana bill in vote of 71-59
Order from ND Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler
Grand Forks, Fargo business owners accused of Ponzi scheme, ordered to cease and desist
A metal detectorist in Italy found a bracelet belonging to a World War II American soldier.
Metal detectorist in Italy finds bracelet belonging to American soldier from WWII
A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the...
3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope

Latest News

Abortion law
Rape and Abuse Crisis Center weighs in on new abortion ban
Books in the Morton Mandan Public Library
Local libraries react to Governor Burgum’s decisions on book ban bills
Lenci Sickler
Farmers finally getting in the field in ND
Sunmed | Your CBD Store Logo (PRNewsfoto/Your CBD Store)
Fallout continues for THC retailers amid ongoing, explosive Northland Vapor lawsuit
Fallout continues for THC retailers amid ongoing, explosive Northland Vapor lawsuit
VNL @ 6: Fallout continues for THC retailers