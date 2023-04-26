Cooking with Cash Wa
ND Legislature codifies the Indian Child Welfare Act

Rep. Jayme Davis
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Indian Child Welfare Act is a federal law established in the 1970s. It says, whenever Native American children are facing adoption or foster care, Native families are given priority to promote the stability and security of Native American culture and values. Now, because of a law passed in the Legislature, it’s going to stay that way in North Dakota.

The Legislature passed House Bill 1536, which codifies the language of the federal Indian Child Welfare Act at the state level. The reason? The federal law is being challenged at the United State Supreme Court, which could have put the program in jeopardy going forward.

“All of these things are already in play, like I said. The worry was, if anything happened with the Supreme Court ruling, it would put everything upside down, they would have to rush to make policy, they would have to rush to make procedures. So, now, whatever comes down, we’re fine, we’re good,” said Representative Jayme Davis, D-Rolette.

All but one person in the Legislature voted for the bill. Next, it heads to the governor’s desk.

Previous Coverage: ND lawmakers considering bill to make Indian Child Welfare Act state law

