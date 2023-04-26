ND Legislature passes $515 million tax relief plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Legislature has finalized a plan for tax relief and it’s a big one.

After more than a dozen conference committee meetings, both chambers passed a hybrid tax relief plan, which includes an expanded homestead property tax credit, a new primary residence credit, and major updates to income tax, including eliminating state income tax altogether for individual filers making less than about $45,000 per year.

“This is the type of nuts and bolts legislation that helps determine how our citizens pay for their government. It’s not perfect, nobody got exactly what they wanted, but it’s still really good with something in it for the majority of North Dakota taxpayers,” said Representative Jonathan Warrey, R-Casselton.

The bill will cost the state about $515 million every two-year budget cycle.

