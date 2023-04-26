Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Lawmaker caught on camera hiding bibles at Arizona State Capitol, report says

Bibles were vanishing at the Arizona State Capitol and security said they found the culprit was an ordained minister who is also a Democrat state lawmaker. (Source: KPHO)
By David Caltabiano and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A lawmaker is accused of hiding Bibles from a lounge area at the Arizona State Capitol.

KPHO reports that Bibles were vanishing from the House’s members-only lounge and the situation prompted a security team to place a camera in the room to help get some answers.

And according to the video, the culprit is an ordained minister who’s also a Democratic state lawmaker.

The video reportedly shows Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton swiping two Bibles in a matter of minutes.

It’s a move that Republican Pro-Tempore Speaker Travis Grantham believes is sinister.

“When I’m watching that, I’m thinking, ‘Well, this is obviously someone who’s got some purpose and some intent, and they know they’re doing something bad,” Grantham said.

The House’s security team said they spotted one of the holy books buried in furniture in the lounge and another in the community refrigerator.

“For an ordained minister to do that, again, it’s nonsensical. I have no clarity as to why it happened,” Grantham said.

Stahl Hamilton responded to the accusations with the following statement:

“Just a little playful commentary on the separation of church and state. I am a Presbyterian minister, so I obviously don’t have a problem with the Bible.”

However, Grantham said the statement is not that inspiring.

“No, not at all, the state motto is God enriches. I don’t quite understand the issue of having a Bible available for members to read,” he said.

Leadership reportedly has not received any complaints about the Bibles being in the members-only lounge by Stahl Hamilton.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Order from ND Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler
Grand Forks, Fargo business owners accused of Ponzi scheme, ordered to cease and desist
ATV crash
Three Minnesota children killed in ATV crashes
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Crash on University Drive
One injured in motorcycle crash on University Drive
Snapchat
Security experts talk concerns, pros to new Snapchat AI chatbot

Latest News

10:00PM News April 25 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 25 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather April 25
10:00PM Weather April 25
10:00PM News April 25 - Part 1
10:00PM News April 25 - Part 1
10:00PM Sports April 25
10:00PM Sports April 25
Some Continue to Oppose Marijuana Ruling in MN