K-12 North Dakota students to get free toothbrush

N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Dental Foundation is putting a toothbrush in the hands of every K-12 student in the state tomorrow.

Officials say some kids may not have access to the basic necessity. So, giving out 134,560 toothbrushes mark a significant milestone in North Dakota Dental Foundation’s mission to give out 1 million toothbrushes to kids in need by 2030.

Tooth decay is the #1 chronic disease in children. When left untreated, it can further problems with eating, speaking, playing and even learning. Officials say, this is totally preventable. Since its start in 2017, more than 230,000 toothbrushes and thousands of dental kits have saved the smiles of children in need from NDDF.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.