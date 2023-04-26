I-29 down to one lane for approximately 6 months

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Drivers who take Interstate-29 south of Fargo will be slowed down due to construction for the next several months. On Thursday, April 27, construction resumes on a project to raise the interstate for the F-M Diversion Project.

Traffic will shift to a northbound bypass lane, which means there will be just a single lane in that stretch. The project extends from the Exit 50 Hickson interchange to the Exit 54 Davenport/Oxbow interchange.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation says the work will last about six months. Additionally, the County Road 16 southbound on-ramp will be closed for about four months.

“Motorists should be aware of the changing conditions and slow down through the work zones,” said Mathew Andersen, resident engineer. “This is the last construction season for the project, and we are looking forward to project completion this fall.”

To date, around three miles of the new southbound roadway has been completed. The project raises approximately four miles of I-29 to bring the roadway out of the 500-year flood elevation.



