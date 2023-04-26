Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Hibbing students shot with airsoft gun during recess drive-by, investigation underway

Lincoln Elementary School in Hibbing
Lincoln Elementary School in Hibbing(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities in Hibbing are investigating after some students were shot with an airsoft gun during recess Monday.

According to Hibbing Public School’s superintendent Richard Aldrich, a car full of high school students drove by the Lincoln Elementary School playground in Hibbing and shot an airsoft gun multiple times at students during 6th-grade recess.

Aldrich said “a few” students were hit, but to his knowledge, no one was injured.

Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey said the students were shot with what appeared to be a gel blaster gun that shoots “orbeez.”

Administration immediately called law enforcement and watched security camera footage.

Officers located the suspected vehicle a short time later and were able to identify the three juvenile suspects as students who attend Hibbing High School.

“This is still an ongoing investigation, and the police department would like the public to know we take incidents like this very seriously,” says Estey.

Hibbing Police plan to request charges from the St. Louis County Attorneys’ Office after the investigation is completed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational marijuana
Minnesota House passes recreational marijuana bill in vote of 71-59
Order from ND Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler
Grand Forks, Fargo business owners accused of Ponzi scheme, ordered to cease and desist
A metal detectorist in Italy found a bracelet belonging to a World War II American soldier.
Metal detectorist in Italy finds bracelet belonging to American soldier from WWII
A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the...
3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope

Latest News

Abortion law
Rape and Abuse Crisis Center weighs in on new abortion ban
Books in the Morton Mandan Public Library
Local libraries react to Governor Burgum’s decisions on book ban bills
Lenci Sickler
Farmers finally getting in the field in ND
Sunmed | Your CBD Store Logo (PRNewsfoto/Your CBD Store)
Fallout continues for THC retailers amid ongoing, explosive Northland Vapor lawsuit
Fallout continues for THC retailers amid ongoing, explosive Northland Vapor lawsuit
VNL @ 6: Fallout continues for THC retailers