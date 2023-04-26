Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Hawaii senator introduces bill to minimize “judge shopping”

“A fair and unbiased trial should include a fair and unbiased judge.”
"A fair and unbiased trial should include a fair and unbiased judge."
"A fair and unbiased trial should include a fair and unbiased judge."(cnn)
By Emily White
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A democratic senator introduced a new bill aimed at ending the so-called “judge-shopping” tactic.

Hawaii senator Mazie Hirono unveiled the legislation Wednesday. It would give the U-S district court in Washington, DC exclusive authority to hear civil lawsuits looking to block federal policies.

Hirono’s goal is to prevent litigants from steering cases to judges perceived to be sympathetic to their causes, urging cases should be truly fair.

Hirono cited the hot button medical abortion lawsuit in Texas as an example, though both republicans and democrats have used the tactic in the past to sway results in their favor.

It’s currently unclear how much traction this bill will get in congress.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Order from ND Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler
Grand Forks, Fargo business owners accused of Ponzi scheme, ordered to cease and desist
Recreational marijuana
Minnesota House passes recreational marijuana bill in vote of 71-59
A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the...
3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump
Dilworth Police investigating a shots fired incident
Dilworth Police investigating a shots fired incident
A metal detectorist in Italy found a bracelet belonging to a World War II American soldier.
Metal detectorist in Italy finds bracelet belonging to American soldier from WWII

Latest News

Stephan Gevorkian, 44
California “doctor” treated thousands without medical license, prosecutors say
Valley Today Weather – April 26
Valley Today Weather – April 26
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - April 26
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - April 26
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – April 26
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – April 26