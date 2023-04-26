Hawaii senator introduces bill to minimize “judge shopping”

(CNN) - A democratic senator introduced a new bill aimed at ending the so-called “judge-shopping” tactic.

Hawaii senator Mazie Hirono unveiled the legislation Wednesday. It would give the U-S district court in Washington, DC exclusive authority to hear civil lawsuits looking to block federal policies.

Hirono’s goal is to prevent litigants from steering cases to judges perceived to be sympathetic to their causes, urging cases should be truly fair.

Hirono cited the hot button medical abortion lawsuit in Texas as an example, though both republicans and democrats have used the tactic in the past to sway results in their favor.

It’s currently unclear how much traction this bill will get in congress.

