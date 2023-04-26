Has your home gone up in value? Experts explain what that means

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Have you noticed your home value has gone up? local realty experts say many homeowners confuse what this means for what their home is worth.

Realtors say homeowners have to consider two factors. That’s City or County Assessment Value and fair market value. They say city or county assessment value is what a homeowner’s property taxes are based on. The Fair Market Value determines how much a home will buy or sell when on the market.

“I think general consumers think they are directly correlated when they are completely two different things by two different entities,” said Amber Carlton, the president of the Fargo- Moorhead Area Association of Realtors.

If the Fair Market Value of your home has gone up, Carlton says it doesn’t necessarily mean it its time to sell your home.

“I would say the biggest deciding factor on whether you should sell your home is what’s going on in your life. Do you need more space? Are you moving out of state? It’s more situational as to whether or not you should buy or sell your home,” she said.

Carlton says the market in the FM area remains promising, but there is still a lack of inventory. She says the more homes available to be sold the more likely the housing market can begin to stabilize.

