Governor provides update on statewide flooding

Walz gives an update on Spring Flooding
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Tuesday, Governor Walz and Emergency Management Specialists gathered in the Twin Cities metro to give an update on the spring flooding situation in Minnesota. Several parts of the state have been under a flood warning since early April.

“Due to the preparations that were put in place, still at this point in time, we’ve not seen extensive damage either to homes or to public infrastructure,” the Governor said, “we now get this little lull between the last rains over the weekend and what we’re seeing over the next 10 to 14 days is an opportunity... to get a better idea of where this lands.”

Walz commended responders across the state for their hard work in dealing with high waters. He and others explained that the state appears to be rounding a corner in the fight against the floods.

“A lot of the rivers out there are already cresting or have crested already, the few that have yet to crest should be doing so in the next few days,” said Dan Hawblitzel with the National Weather Service.

Many of the state’s rivers are on the back end of the crest, meaning as long as there’s a normal level of precipitation, the floodwaters should subside fairly soon.

The Mississippi River, however, is yet to hit its crest, as a large swell of water is currently making its way down the Minnesota River.

“Because of that, that crest has yet to happen. We’re expecting that over the next few days to be around 18 to 19 feet.” said Hawblitzel.

Cities south of St. Paul should expect water to reach its peak over the weekend, but it’ll be some time before things return to normal.

“It’s likely going to be in flood for several more weeks after [it hits the crest], depending on what the river level is we’ll start to open up those roads. But we’re likely looking at weeks,” Hawblitzel said.

In the meantime, officials advise people to stay away from flooded areas to avoid injuries from erosion and rushing water.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

