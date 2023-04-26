Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo golf courses set to open within the next week

Fargo golf courses opening dates have been announced for 2023.(MGN)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The time to swing the clubs out on the nice green courses in Fargo have finally been announced.

Starting Thursday, April 27, through Wednesday, May 3, all Fargo golf courses are anticipating to be open in some capacity.

The first to be opening up to the public is Rose Creek. Officials say right now they are aiming for their driving range and practice facilities to be open at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 27. Holes 1-9 are set to open the following day, Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m., it’s unclear at this time when play for a full round of 18 holes will be announced.

Edgewood Golf Course is anticipating that their practice facilities will be opening up Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m., it’s unknown when the driving range or the course will open. Crews are currently working on multiple greens.

Osgood Public Golf Course is set to open their driving range, practice facilities, 9-hole course, and 3-hole loop on Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m.

Prairie Wood Golf Course is expected to open on Tuesday, May 2 at 10 a.m.

El Zagal Golf Course is set to open on Wednesday, May 3 at 10 a.m.

All opening dates and times are tentative and weather dependent.

You can find the latest updates on golf course conditions in Fargo here.

